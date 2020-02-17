Comerica Bank Has $51.53 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,689 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $51,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

