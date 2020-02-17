Comerica Bank Has $77.05 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $77,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $340.95 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $341.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.22. The company has a market capitalization of $343.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

