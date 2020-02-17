Comerica Bank Has $89.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $89,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,721,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock opened at $187.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $151.66 and a 1-year high of $187.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.