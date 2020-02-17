Comerica Bank Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,873 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $33,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $167.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

