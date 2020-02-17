Comerica Bank Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,494 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $68,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $256.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

