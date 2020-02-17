Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $78,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

NYSE:PG opened at $126.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $311.50 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.