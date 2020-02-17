Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 35.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $298.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $283.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $305.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

