Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $33,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 3M by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,452,000 after acquiring an additional 423,772 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 3M by 27.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $161.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.80. The stock has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

