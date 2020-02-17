Comerica Bank Purchases 135,089 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Comerica Bank grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,089 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.72.

Shares of ABBV opened at $94.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

