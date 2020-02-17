Comerica Bank Purchases 23,942 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $45,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 293,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $46.09 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

