Comerica Bank Purchases 62,661 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,661 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $39,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,689,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,204,000 after buying an additional 120,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,939 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,366,000 after purchasing an additional 239,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $69.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

