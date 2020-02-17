Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $66,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 730,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,815,000 after acquiring an additional 55,730 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 54,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 151,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $147.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

