Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,521 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

NYSE C opened at $78.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

