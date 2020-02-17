Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $36,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $278.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $183.30 and a 12 month high of $279.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

