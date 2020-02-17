Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 1.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $39,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $196.40 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $147.92 and a twelve month high of $196.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.12.

