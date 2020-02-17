Comerica Bank Sells 12,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,299 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $56,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,796,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $677,245,000 after buying an additional 107,813 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,937,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,470 shares of company stock worth $49,207,334. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $89.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

