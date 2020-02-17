Comerica Bank Sells 14,180 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $33,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 609.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after buying an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 27.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,793,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,422,000 after buying an additional 606,988 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 10,691.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 601,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 595,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $122.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average of $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $93.98 and a 52-week high of $123.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

