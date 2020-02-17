Comerica Bank Sells 19,492 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,492 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $51,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $748,553,000 after acquiring an additional 81,561 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 166,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 20,044 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 96,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $117.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.46. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.48.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

