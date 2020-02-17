Comerica Bank Sells 2,789 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Raytheon worth $37,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $227.18 on Monday. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $169.64 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.88 and its 200 day moving average is $207.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.57.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

