Comerica Bank Sells 27,996 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,996 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $79,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $82.65 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

