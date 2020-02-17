Comerica Bank Sells 2,955 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $94,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,172,000 after buying an additional 113,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $1,520.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,435.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,297.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,529.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,045.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,013,643 shares of company stock worth $389,654,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.