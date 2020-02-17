Comerica Bank Sells 3,073 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,560,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,387 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $3,444,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST opened at $318.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $214.04 and a 1 year high of $319.81. The stock has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

