Comerica Bank Sells 3,505 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $125.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

