Comerica Bank Sells 41,189 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,189 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $80,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,284,000 after acquiring an additional 488,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,867,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 777,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after acquiring an additional 402,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 373,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $83.68 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

