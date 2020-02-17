Comerica Bank Sells 4,193 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $43,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $340.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.74, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

