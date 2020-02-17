Comerica Bank Sells 43,398 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,398 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $62,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,592 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,903,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,214 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $34.85 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

