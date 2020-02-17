Comerica Bank Sells 8,871 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $70,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,762 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $110.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.