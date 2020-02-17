Comerica Bank Sells 9,451 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Home Depot worth $133,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.85.

HD stock opened at $245.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $245.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.