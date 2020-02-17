Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $36,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,226,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,960,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $234.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $169.27 and a 52-week high of $234.93.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

