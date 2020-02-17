Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,186 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Philip Morris International by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after purchasing an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 703,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2,931.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,892,000 after buying an additional 648,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $88.50 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

