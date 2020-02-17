Conceal (CCX) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and STEX. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $640,286.00 and approximately $97,626.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.00 or 0.01172141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00205741 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00070113 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,493,951 coins and its circulating supply is 6,415,372 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, STEX, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

