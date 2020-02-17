Connable Office Inc. Buys 6,150 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $118.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average is $116.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.54 and a 12-month high of $119.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

