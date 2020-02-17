Connable Office Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,000. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 1.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Connable Office Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,977,000. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 47,169.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $72.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

