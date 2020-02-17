Connable Office Inc. Cuts Stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF makes up about 1.5% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Connable Office Inc. owned about 1.39% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBA. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBA opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

