Connable Office Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $131,844,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,033 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $65,530,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

