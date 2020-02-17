Connable Office Inc. Has $19.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Connable Office Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $19,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $99.56 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.64.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.