Connable Office Inc. Has $51.23 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,603 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 8.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $51,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $69.20 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.