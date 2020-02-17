Connable Office Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 0.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $165.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.23. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 79,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $12,817,286.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,580,583. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

