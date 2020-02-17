Connable Office Inc. Sells 130,169 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,447,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,169 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $64,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.20 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

