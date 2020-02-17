Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Stake Increased by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cooper Companies makes up 1.8% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,166 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 451,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,957,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $679,308,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $6,426,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $353.31 on Monday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $274.77 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.09 and a 200-day moving average of $316.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.70.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

