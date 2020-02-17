Crown (CRW) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $5,582.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,069,295 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

