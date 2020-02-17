Cryptoindex.com 100 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59,933.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00008001 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $48.16 million and approximately $59,933.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00493431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.90 or 0.06308809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00067619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028176 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005285 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

