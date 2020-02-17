Cryptonex Market Cap Tops $112.39 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for $2.02 or 0.00020937 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $112.39 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.24 or 0.03135201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00154164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

