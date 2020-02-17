Crystal Rock Capital Management Acquires 5,700 Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Red Rock Resorts makes up about 4.1% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned approximately 0.22% of Red Rock Resorts worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

RRR stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.37 and a beta of 2.07.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

