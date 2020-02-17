Crystal Rock Capital Management Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.4% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,323.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS opened at $237.08 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

