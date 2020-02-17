Crystal Rock Capital Management Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.85.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $245.03 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $245.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

