Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $5.41 Million Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola European Partners comprises about 3.5% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,884,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 97,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.