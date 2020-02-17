Crystal Rock Capital Management Increases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises about 1.4% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in TransUnion by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 453.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

TransUnion stock opened at $98.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.03.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $1,150,886.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

