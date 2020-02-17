Crystal Rock Capital Management Invests $1.36 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Boston Scientific accounts for 0.9% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,090,626.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,416 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $42.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

