Crystal Rock Capital Management Invests $3.30 Million in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. Chewy makes up about 2.2% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,607,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,277,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Chewy by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $5,492,699.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,737,327.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock worth $129,478,814 over the last three months.

Chewy stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

